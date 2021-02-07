Online education of Persian language in Japan

Hossein Divsalar, Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Japan, wrote a op-ed, noting that since the Japanese people are known as diligent and punctual nation, who try to learn other languages, universities in Japan hold courses to pursue students learn a second language.

In the op-ed, Divsalar, who has also a PHD in political sociology, tries to pay attention to Japan-Iran cognitive communications, Iranology and the education of Persian language during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Japanese people seek to learn Persian language in order to get familiar with Iranian culture and civilization, Islam as well as the West Asia region. They also attach importance to establish contact with Iranian media and organizations.

Some universities have established Persian courses. Many graduates continued their studies and they are now professors at their academies. Osaka University and Tokyo University of Foreign Studies teach Persian language. Japanese researchers have wrote several books and articles on Iranology, Islamology and Persian literature.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 disease throughout the world affected people and changed their lifestyle. World nations, including the Japanese and Iranian people, have resorted to cyberspace in order to keep in touch with others.

Cultural counseling of Iran's embassy in Japan used the cyberspace to hold virtual educational courses, increasing the number of students from 50 to 100.

Japanese students regularly take part in Persian language classes. They succeeded in communicating with Iranian students in Iran, who are studying the Japanese language, sending messages of empathy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike in the past, several people from northern and southern parts of Japan have enrolled in the third virtual course of Persian language to be held by the Iranian embassy. The Iranian representatives in Tokyo hope that such courses will pave the ground for increasing cultural ties between both countries and help people of the two friendly states become more acquainted with Persian language and literature as well as Islam."

