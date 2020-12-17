Iran's cultural office in Japan to perform music online ahead of Yalda Night

Japanese Persian language learners are to recite poems by the great Iranian poet and mystic Khajeh Shamseddin Hafez Shirazi during the program.

Yalda, The last night of autumn, which is the longest and darkest night of the year, has gained a special place among Iranians who enjoy spending this long night together with family with all sorts of fun programs until midnight.

Cultural Office of the Iranian Embassy in Japan has held programs attended by audience over the past three years to mark the ancient Iranian festival but this year due to the spread of coronavirus, an online program has been planned to celebrate the ceremony.

