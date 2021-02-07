Russian Scholar: Tehran, Moscow keen on long-term ties

Speaking to IRNA in Moscow, Palishok said despite some predictions, Iran and Russia have accelerated cooperation in time of COVID-19 pandemic and officials are now more eager to promote cooperation in the Caspian Sea region.

He referred to two Iranian delegations' visit to Russia as an important sign of the resolve to develop cooperation and strategic partnership between Iran and Russia.

He noted that by joint venture investment in manufacturing 'Sputnik V' vaccines, Iran showed its confidence in Russia.

Palishok, an Iranologist, said that he has made efforts for creating a real image of Iran in Russia and has welcomed enhanced cooperation between two countries.

Elsewhere in his Remarks, the Russian scholar hailed Iranian and Russia parliaments role for raising ties.

Iran-Russia-Turkey cooperation caused failure for terrorists sponsored by the West, he said adding that Iran and Russia can play key role in establishing stability and security in the Persian Gulf and fighting terrorism in neighboring states especially Afghanistan and reinforcing Kabul central government.

He reiterated that cooperation between two countries will guarantee stability in the Middle East and can prevent US destructive role in the region.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said by the next two weeks, the second cargo and by February 28, the third cargo of Sputnik V will be delivered to Iran, adding that the process will continue every two weeks and every month.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish