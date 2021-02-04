President Rouhani inaugurates industrial projects in Zanjan, northwest of Tehran

The inauguration ceremony was held through a video conference at the fifth day of Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).

February 1, 1979, which fell on January 31 this year, was the first day of Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn). The ten days are annually celebrated across the country to mark the return of the late Imam Khomeini, the Founder of the Islamic Republic, to Iran from exile.

Inauguration of the projects creates 1,768 direct job opportunities.

Over the past months, the government has inaugurated a series of projects across the country in line with following the guidelines of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on "Surge in Production" for the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020).



