Iran, Montenegro urge boosting economic coop

During the meeting, both sides referred to the political relations between the two countries for years and believed there is good potential to expand bilateral economic cooperation.

Hassanpour touched on the extensive possibilities for the two countries for cooperation in various fields, including economy, trade as well as tourism.

Golubovic, for his part, outlined his country’s economic capabilities, particularly in the field of tourism, energy, agriculture and the information and communications technology.

