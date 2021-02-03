Russia, EU discuss JCPOA

European Union is actually the coordinator of the deal.

On January 28, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that on February 5, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, adding that during the meeting, a range of issues and outlook on Russia-EU relations will be discussed, including the JCPOA.

After the US withdraw from the internationally-accepted JCPOA in May 2018, Iran waited for a year to provide the other signatories of the deal to make an effective move, but the EU failed to stay loyal to its commitments, Iran started steps to reduce its commitments to the deal.

However, Iran has repeatedly announced that the measures the country takes are all reversible and as soon as the other parties of the nuclear deal return to their commitments, Tehran will stop the reduction of its commitments and reverse the steps.

