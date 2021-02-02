Foreign tourists to visit Iran observing health protocols: Official

Teymouri told IRNA that the outlines of a plan on the limited arrival of foreign tourists, observing all the health protocols was discussed and approved in the security committee of the National Task Force to Combat coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said that the new directive was issued by the deputy minister of health for the incoming tourists to Iran on January 29.

Teymouri added that the protocol excluded tourists from the countries that face new variants of coronavirus, so that they are not allowed to come without clean health bill.

Iran's tourism industry had already been hurting because of the coronavirus.

All passengers arriving into Iran by air are required to hold a valid health certificate, issued by the health authorities of the country of departure. This must contain a COVID-19 molecular test performed by an approved center of the departure country, carried out within 96 hours of entry into Iran.

