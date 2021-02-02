President reassures Govt commitment to provide people with medicine, basic needs

The efforts are made to remove the people's concerns, the president said at an economic coordination meeting in Tehran.

The president made the remarks at the time of drawing up the budget plan for the next fiscal year earmarking credits for different sectors of the economy and cultural activities. The new Iranian year begins on March 20, 2021, as the Government has mobilized financial resources to avert the "US Economic Terrorism", the terminology to describe the US tough sanctions imposed on Iran since 2018.

When the former US president Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the Iran Deal in May 2018, he imposed as he claimed the highest level of sanctions against Tehran in November of the same year.

Iranian president has called Trump's measure as economic war against Iran.

Earlier, President Rouhani inaugurated a number of tourism, sports and development projects with over 2,000 billion tomans investment n different parts of the country on Tuesday morning.

The President inaugurated the projects through a video conference in south, north, center, west and northwest of the country will create 1,662 jobs.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish