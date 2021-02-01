Feb 1, 2021, 11:45 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 84207651
0 Persons

Tags

FM Zarif: US must return to its commitments

FM Zarif: US must return to its commitments

New York, Feb 1, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday said that the United States must return to living up to its obligations.

In an interview with CNN, Zarif termed Iran’s measures in accordance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action aka JCPOA.

Updating….

7129**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 4 =