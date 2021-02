The third virtual course and training classes began with the participation of 125 Farsi learners with a growth of 35 percent of the Japanese participants.

In the third virtual Farsi language training course, in addition to Tokyo, audiences from Hokkaido, Osaka, Kyoto, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Kagoshima, as well as the neighboring provinces of Tokyo such as Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Tochigi, Gunma, and Ibaraki have registered.

