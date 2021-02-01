Defense Minister: Iran's spatial progress continues with strong determination

Brigadier-General Hatami said that it is about ten years since the Islamic Republic of Iran's first step towards attending the World Space Club.

He added that one of the consequences of the Islamic Revolution's first step is attending the World Space Club that is a symbol of the efficiency, idealism, and pragmatism of revolutionary thinking which first transmitted the message of the new Islamic civilization from Iran to the world on February 2, 2009, by Iran's first domestically-made satellite Omid (Hope) that had been successfully launched into Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

The difficult path of spatial progress was taken step by step in the country, and finally, Iran proved its domestic capability in advanced science and technology that was monopolized by the world's major scientific and technological powers, he underscored.

3266**2050

