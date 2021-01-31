Iranian official, UN envoy hold talks on regional issues

During the meeting, Ali Akbar Velayati said that the Iraqi people and government determine their own destiny because the people of the country enjoy the deep-rooted culture and Iran-Iraq relations are vast and fraternal.

The upcoming elections will be very decisive for Iraq, he said, adding that the Iraqi government and people will have a very bright future.

The United Nations envoy for Iraqو Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, for her part, said that the situation in Iraq is better than before, and the country has good economic, cultural, and historical potential among the regional states.

Touching on the role of the Iraqi people, she called for building unity, integration, and holding free and good elections in Iraq.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish