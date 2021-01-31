President: Government supports the poor

President Rouhani made the remarks at an inauguration ceremony on several industrial and power projects in west and northeastern Iran.

The ceremony was held through a video conference from Tehran.

The government is proud of its services as it proved it is supporter of the poor people when it approved a plan to provide near half of population with free water and electricity, the president said.

President Rouhani congratulated the nation on day of Bahman 12 (February 1, 1979 which falls on January 31 this year, 2021).

February 1, 1979, is the first day of Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn). The ten days are annually celebrated across the country to mark the return of Imam Khomeini, the Founder of the Islamic Republic, to Iran from exile.

