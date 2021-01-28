Rouhani: Iranians to celebrate 42nd anniversary of Islamic Revolution victory more gloriously

Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting of the heads of the specialized committees of the National Headquarters for Combating Coronavirus.

Referring to former US President Donald Trump administration's defeat against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said that Iran proudly celebrates the 42nd anniversary of the victory of its revolution symbolically ang magnificently.

Regarding the report of the Operational Headquarters of the National Headquarters for Combating Coronavirus, he stressed the readiness of the provinces to hold symbolic ceremonies marking the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

After presenting the health committee's report on the measures taken to produce domestic vaccines and the process of purchasing vaccines from abroad, Rouhani expressed hope that with effective measures taken, the domestically-manufactured vaccine could go through all the quality approval procedures and obtain the necessary permits.

He highlighted that the vaccinations with vaccines purchased from abroad would also begin in February, according to the target group's priorities.

