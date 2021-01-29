Deputy minister underscores cooperation among Iran, Turkey, Russia media

In a meeting with the Director-General of Turkish Foreign Ministry General Diplomacy Murat Karagoz, he referred to the brotherhood and neighborhood of Iran and Turkey, calling for more contacts between the media officials of the two countries with the aim of forging closer relations between them in various fields.

Reiterating that direct communication between the media executives of the two countries prevents many misunderstandings, Khoddadi suggested direct communication between the media directors of the two countries, which was welcomed by the Turkish side.

Karagoz, for his part, pointed to the spread of coronavirus across the world, saying that due to the impossibility of direct communication, Turkey has started digital diplomacy in different languages ​​and is ready to share its experiences with Iran in this field.

In a relevant meeting with Director General of Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) Ibrahim Eren, the Iranian visiting official explores ways of deepening bilateral relations between Iran and Turkey in the political, social and cultural arenas.

The two officials also highlighted historic and cultural commonalities and good neighborliness between Iran and Turkey and discussed promoting bilateral relations.

Khoddadi also held talks with the Anadolu CEO Shenol Kazanji about the two countries ties in the field of media.

Stressing the need for a stronger role of the two countries' news agencies in identifying the culture of Iran and Turkey, Khoddadi said that Iran and Turkey have had close relations for centuries and are brotherly countries.

For his part, Kazanji, stressed the need for boosting media cooperation between the two countries.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish