Iran never pulled out of JCPOA to return to it: Vaezi

In response to a question by IRNA regarding new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s request from Iran to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Vaezi stated that “we held negotiations once and the dossier of the JCPOA talks has been closed. Our stance in respect of the JCPOA was clear and we emphasize on our previous stand.”

The Chief of Staff of President Hassan Rouhani went on to say that one of the demands made by former US President Donald Trump was the reopening of the JCPOA file; but there is no difference between the Trump administration and the Biden administration for Iran; so, the Iranians’ stance would not change in this respect.

As President Rouhani said time and again, when the United States return to their obligations under the nuclear deal, Iran will abide by its commitments as well.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vaezi pointed to the proposed budget for the Iranian calendar year 1400 (March 21, 2021 to March 20, 2022), expressing hope that the government and the parliament would cooperate to prepare an appropriate budget for the next Iranian year.

