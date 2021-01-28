Jan 28, 2021, 2:41 PM
Iran FM advises US counterpart not to forget “Trump's maximum failure”

Tehran, Jan 28, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif advised the new US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken not to forget “Trump’s maximum pressure”.

In a tweet on Thursday, Zarif mentioned Secretary Blinken who has recently made remarks against Iran.

Zarif’s use of “Trump’s maximum pressure” was sarcastic as US ex-president Donald Trump always talked about “maximum pressure” on Iran.

Zarif reminded the US secretary of state that it was the United States that violated Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), blocked food and medicine to Iranians, and punished adherence to UNSC Resolution 2231 “throughout that sordid mess”.  

He said that Iran, nevertheless, abide by JCPOA, and only took foreseen remedial measures.

“Now, who should take 1st step?”, Zarif asked.

