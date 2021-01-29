Biden has opportunity to return to JCPOA

Since the day one that Biden won nomination at the Democratic Party to take part in the US 2020 presidential election, there is a speculation at international level that Biden as a president would pave the way for returning the US to important international agreements such as Paris Climate Deal, NAFTA and most importantly the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Islamic Republic of Iran followed up strategic patience in the face of the Trump administration’s violation of the JCPOA and the imposition of sanctions on Iranian banking sector and oil export. Former US President Donald Trump pursued a non-democratic and lawless attitude that caused other nations concerned. However, today all states are waiting for the Biden administration to amend his predecessor’s norm-breaking decisions, and pursue diplomacy and multilateralism instead of unilateralism.

***Obstacles in the way of returning to the JCPOA

The complexity of relations between the United States and Iran as well as overt and covert intervention of Israeli-Arab axis are the stumbling blocks of the US return to the negotiating table on the JCPOA. It is worth mentioning that the ball is on the US court today, because the Islamic Republic has shown compliance to the international deal; so, Tehran is keen on seeing economic benefits of the deal and the lifting of the US-imposed sanctions. If Biden embarks on lifting sanctions on Iran’s banking system and oil export, the Iranian authorities would be encouraged to come back to the negotiating table on the JCPOA.

However, the Arab-Israeli lobbies try to derail the opportunity and put forward irrelevant issues such as Iran’s ballistic and missile power in order to hinder the path to new agreement. Israeli officials are worried about Biden’s team for Iran affairs such as Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan and Wendy Sherman, who have a positive view towards Tehran. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are still supporting Trump’s so-called maximum pressure policy against Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to entrap the Biden administration in his anti-Iran project; so, the United States should be well aware of the attempts by Hebrew-Arab axis, which is trying to hamper reviving of talks on the JCPOA.

The 2015 nuclear deal, which has been endorsed by the UN Security Council and European powers as well as Russia and China, should not be undermined by Israel and certain Arab states, because many international players are of the opinion that the deal is in line with preserving international security and peace. Thus, the US is expected to take practical steps and especially lift anti-Iran sanctions. Since the Islamic Republic abided by its commitments under the JCPOA, the Trump administration could not follow up their war-mongering policy against the Iranian nation.

