APDIM’s fifth governing council convened

Lieutenant-General Akhtar Nawaz Satti, Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Chairman of APDIM Governing Council said in his opening remarks, "We attach high importance to the programs and activities of APDIM."

He expressed Pakistan’s views that disaster risk reduction and management are essential measures to achieve SDGs and an important component of Pakistan’s DRR policy.

Dr. Seyed Hamid Pourmohammadi, Deputy Vice-president, Plan, and Budget Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran highlighted that "the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is very pleased to note that the final steps for the operationalization of APDIM have been successfully taken with the recent conclusion of the Administrative and Financial Arrangements of APDIM with ESCAP".

He stressed the importance of regional cooperation and partnership to achieve APDIM's goals and objectives.

“It is highly encouraging to see the achievement APDIM has made since its establishment and particularly from the Fourth Session of its Governing Council,” said Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific.

She added: "I am confident that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s commitment to contribute the highest amount given to any ESCAP regional institutions will ensure APDIM can truly make a difference in information management and risk reduction in the region."

Ms. Letizia Rossano, Director of APDIM presented to the Council, the Reports on activities of the Centre since the Fourth Session of the Governing Council and its financial and administrative status, as well as details of APDIM Multi-year Strategic Programme of Work (2020-2030) and Programme of work for 2021-2022. The Session acknowledged the reports and endorsed APDIM’s Strategic and biennium Programme of Work.

APDIM Governing Council elected the Islamic Republic of Iran as the Chair and the Republic of Turkey as Vice-Chair for its new term until the next Session of the Council.

Delegates from the Governing Council member countries; Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Islamic Republic of Iran, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Turkey attended the Fifth Session of the Governing Council and delegates from Georgia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Turkmenistan attended the Session as observers.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish