Iran output from shared gasfield with Qatar stands at 220 bcm a year

Addressing a conference in the Iranian capital, Meshkinfam said that Iran’s annual excavation from the field used to stand at 12 billion cubic meters a year when the project was inaugurated in 2002.

The field is now providing some 70% of the gas for the country’s domestic consumption, while it covered just 10% of the domestic consumption in 2002, the official said.

He said that Iran is now excavating some 700 million cubic meters a day (mcm/d) of gas from the South Pars Field.

Iran has now outpaced Qatar in gas excavation from the shared field, Meshkinfam said.

