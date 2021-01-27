Gilan province exports stand at $591 million in 10 months

Astara port on the south beach of Caspian Sea is located along North-South Corridor and has a distinguished role in expanding exports and trade at a country-wide level, that the port runs 45 percent of trading in Gilan province.

Astara port is the westernmost Iranian city on the southern coasts of the Caspian Sea with a population of 91,000 people, the city also borders the Azerbaijan Republic. The majority of Iran’s trades with the Eurasian countries is carried out through Gilan customs office.

The Governor-General of Iran's Gilan Province Arsalan Zare In May 2020 announced the plan of the province to export $600 million non - oil commodity from the province during the current Iranian year, pointing out that this aim hit $ 500 million last year and that the end of the year reached more than $580 million.

According to Zare, despite numerous problems and sanctions, this province witnessed 16 % rise in exports and 74 % growth of the province's customs revenues, but in the current Iranian year (starting from March 20, 2020), all the country's economic sectors aim at developing production, and "we have to try to achieve the goal of non - petroleum exports in the province."

*** Gilan's non-oil exports account 46%

According to Abolghasem Yousefinejad, the supervisor of Gilan Customs Administration, the province’s vegetable and fruit were on top of the export list, which were mainly sent to Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Mineral products, glassware food products, textile, and plastic products were the other commodities exported from the northern province, he added.

The port of Astara, bordering the Republic of Azerbaijan, had the lion’s share of exports from Gilan province.

