All Afghan groups should participate in peace effort: FM spox

Talking to reporters in a ceremony in Tehran, Khatibzadeh noted that Iran’s public diplomacy is experiencing a new phase of diplomacy, and that the aim of a trip by Taliban’s delegation to Iran is holding talks on peace process in Afghanistan.

Taliban political delegation headed by Abdul Ghani Baradar has arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning and they were received by officials of the Foreign Ministry, Khatibzadeh noted.

Pointing to the schedule of the trip, he said that the Afghan delegation is to hold talks with Iranian foreign minister, Iran’s special envoy on Afghanistan affairs and some other officials.

Mohammad Ibrahim Taherian, the Special Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Afghanistan, held talks with officials from Russia, Germany and Afghanistan as well as the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan in recent days.

Iran has invested very much for peace and stability in Afghanistan and hosted millions of Afghan refugees for several decades, Khatibzadeh stated.

He expressed hope that Afghanistan would see stability and tranquility and that the people of the neighboring country would live together free from ethnic, factional, and religious differences.

According to the spokesman, Iran has adopted independent stance when it comes to Afghanistan and has never been dependent on United States’ attitude to the neighboring state. The US has no better choice than ending years of intervention and aggression in Afghanistan, he added.

