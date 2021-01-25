Iran, China stress continuation of cooperation in fighting COVID-19

On a webinar on Monday, Qalibaf said that after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iran and China entered a new era of economic, cultural, political, and parliamentary relations, and that common attitudes towards international and regional issues have led to the strengthening of relations.

Appreciating China’s strong stance in rejecting the US sanctions on Iran, Qalibaf added friendly ties between Tehran and Beijing are not and will not be affected by the international conditions and will continue to enhance.

He also said that Iran believes that the future belongs to Asia and independent countries.

Li, the speaker of China’s National People's Congress, said during the webinar that the talk between the Iranian and the Chinese parliament speakers at the beginning of the New Chinese Year shows the depth of the constructive relations between the two countries.

He added that the Government and the Parliament of China condemn the US policies on sanctioning countries and stress support for international agreements.

Li also said that China welcomes any cooperation with Iran in fighting COVID-19 and producing a vaccine.

The two officials also agreed on using the existing capacities to improve relations, fight terrorism and extremism, and exchange experiences and information in the parliamentary areas.

The webinar was also attended by some senior parliamentarians and officials from ministries of foreign affairs, economy, and commerce.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish