Minister: Iran-Armenia third power grid to become operational soon

Ardakanian made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting with the Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan on Monday.

He said that the issue of completing Iran-Armenia's third electricity grid was investigated and it will become operational in the first half of 2021.

The two sides also discussed the issue of pollution in the Aras River.

Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan arrived in Tehran on Friday and he held talks with some Iranian officials on the expansion of economic relations.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnlgish