"There is a room for pessimists, as of today. But we should not take their views on #Iran and #JCPOA for granted," Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

Ulyanov's message was released in response to Elijah J. Magnier Veteran War Correspondent who said "On the 21st of February, @JoeBiden will not honor the #Iran nuclear deal. This will help Iran to become stronger".

Earlier, the Russian diplomat criticized the positions of France, the UK, and Germany with regard to the renovation of Iran nuclear deal.

"E-3 continue to advocate for a '#JCPOA plus agreement'," Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

"The position of the new US administration in this regard, as it is articulated by senior officials, seems to be more realistic: first restore full implementation of the nuclear deal with #Iran and then address other issues," he added.

The European powers, who signed the nuclear agreement, adopted a weak stance when it came to preserving the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and they did nothing to help Iran circumvent illegal and unilateral sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

On 2 April 2015, the P5+1 (the US, the UK, France, Russia, and China plus Germany) and Iran, in a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, reached an agreement to lift most of the anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for limits on the Islamic Republic's nuclear programs extending for at least ten years.

The new US administration under President Joe Biden says that they intend to revive the international agreement, but certain Arab countries in the Persian Gulf and Israel have mobilized their capacity to get in the way of the US' return to the nuclear deal. There are also some signs from the green continent, which show the Europeans pursue their disloyal way of action when it comes to Iran.

