Zarif welcomes Azeri president’s proposal for six-state regional cooperation

Zarif said that Iran is ready to help establish peace and stability in the region.

He congratulated the Azeri people and government over the recent victories, calling for promoting bilateral cooperation.

He referred to successful visit made by Azeri foreign minister and deputy prime minister to Iran, saying cooperation in economic field is capable of increasing.

Zarif expressed happiness over the 14th round of joint economic commission meeting between Iran and Azerbaijan.

Iran is ready to actively participate in reconstruction of the liberated areas, presenting technical and engineering services, electricity and energy, agriculture, delivery of know-how for clearance of the mine-infested areas, extraterrestrial cultivation and reconstruction of mosques and historical monuments.

Meanwhile, President Aliyev praised Iran’s stances regarding recent developments in the region, saying that he was pleased with satisfactory level of ties.

He welcomed Iranian companies’ presence in reconstruction of Karabakh.

The six-state initiative will be in line with peace and common interests.

He also hailed holding Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia and Iran-Azerbaijan-Turkey trilateral meetings in the future.

