Iran’s eternal message: Interaction & cooperation instead of hostility

On the contrary, insecurity in the Persian Gulf region will benefit only a certain group.

In an interview with the New York-based Bloomberg news network, Qatari foreign minister repeated his remarks and hoped the negotiations will be held with Iran by the Persian Gulf states.

Repetition of this stance is important because it is declared when agreement reached on lifting the blockade of the air, land and sea borders by Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates on Qatar after three and a half years of deterioration of political and trade ties.

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain sanctioned Qatar three and a half years ago under the accusation of supporting terrorism, the accusation which has always been rejected by Doha Government.

It is expected that reconciliation made in a recently-held meeting between the Persian Gulf states would make the regional countries review their approaches towards the regional questions and opt for a new way in order to end longstanding hostility.

Continuation of destructive approach towards Iran will waste main part of regional countries' wealth making the regional states warehouse of the Western companies producing explosives and arms, the US in particular.

Such an approach will prepare the ground for more interference of the foreigners in the region.

Iran not only has expressed its support for the Qatari plan to hold talks, but also had responded positively to proposal made by the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah, for intra-regional consultations.

However, in recent years, Saudi Arabia which sees Iran as its regional rival has not been appeared eager to hold negotiations, while Iran has expressed over and over that it is ready to hold direct talks.

On his latest stance, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in an interview with Al Arabiya TV channel has repeated his country's claims and accused Iran of disloyalty.

Farhan Al Saud repeated his unfounded accusation that Iran is not faithful to its commitments.

It seems that after four years of ruining the chance of interaction during the former US president Donald Trump who withdrew unilaterally from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, it is time for focusing on cooperation instead of hostility.

