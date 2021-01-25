Ambassador calls for enhanced relations with Moscow

Jalali made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA in Moscow.

Referring to common grounds between Iran and Russia, he said that both countries have been pioneering in the fight against terrorism and campaign against US unilateralism and have regular cooperation in the international organizations.

Iran and Russia share common views about collective measures to maintain regional security, the ambassador said.

Jalali said that there is cordial relations between the two countries, adding that Iranian foreign minister has five times visited Russia during the COVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to pay another to Russia tomorrow (on Tuesday).

The ambassador said that Iran and Russia also enjoy growing economic relations, however, noted that there are obstacles on the way of economic relations between the two countries.

Some of the obstacles on the way of economic relations can be attributed to monetary and banking relations caused by the sanctions, the ambassador said, noting that Rasht-Astara railway is not complete yet that should be completed at the earliest.

He said that the railway will be helpful to boost trade with Russia.

