Iranian COVID-19 vaccine proves safe

Speaking to IRNA, Mohammad-Reza Salehi, MD, said that most of the expectations have materialized and there is a lot of hope for the project to succeed.

Salehi said that the test on animals were very successful in safety, immunogenicity, and no severe side effects.

He added that despite the fact that the existing data show a good level of immunogenicity, it is too early to give a percentage; we need more time.

Salehi noted that according to the World Health Organization protocols, 2-4 weeks after injection of the second dose, the issue can be commented on, but none of the volunteers have reached that time yet.

Doctor Salehi went on to say that 35 more volunteers will receive the dose, adding that after the first phase of clinical studies is passed, the second phase will kick off with 500 volunteers.

He said that the volunteers receive the two doses on day zero and day 14.

