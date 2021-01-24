University of Tehran and Hochschule Furtwangen University to expand science ties

Furtwangen University is a German university of applied science with its main location in Furtwangen im Schwarzwald, Baden-Württemberg, Germany and two more branch locations in Villingen-Schwenningen and Tuttlingen.

According to the resolution of the University of Tehran, Kish International Campus, and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Hochschule Furtwangen University of Germany, a joint Master's degree in mechanical engineering will be offered to interested students in the second semester by examining the academic - scholarly record and expert interviews.

This course of study and joint cooperation is designed to strengthen the scientific and practical skills of university students in the new fields of management and manufacture, and academic materials and research in such a way that meets the need of advanced industries in the fields of technological knowledge and dynamic innovation.

Graduates of the Kish International Campus (KIC) have the professional abilities to function effectively in an international environment; the technical skills to operate in an increasingly complex technical world; the intellectual capacity and flexibility to adapt to constant changes and the leadership potentials to make the fullest possible contribution to the development of the community for the good of its people.

Through the development of strong scientific links with local and foreign educational and research institutes, the University of Tehran Kish International Campus continues to uphold the highest quality in both research and education. Efforts have been made for the Campus to remain at the cutting edge of science in different fields and to adjust its strategies to meet the market demands.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

همکاری مشترک پردیس بین‌الملل کیش دانشگاه تهران با یک دانشگاه آلمانی

کیش-ایرنا- پردیس بین‌المللی کیش دانشگاه تهران با دانشگاه فورت وانگن آلمان دوره مشترک «کارشناسی ارشد مکانیک» تعریف کردند.

به گزارش روز یکشنبه ایرنا،‌ پردیس بین‌المللی کیش دانشگاه تهران، طبق مصوبه‌ شورای برنامه‌ریزی آموزشی دانشگاه و تفاهم‌نامه‌ با دانشگاه فورت وانگن آلمان، برای دوره مشترک کارشناسی‌ارشد مهندسی مکانیک گرایش ساخت و تولید، در نیم‌سال دوم تحصیلی ۴۰۰-۱۳۹۹ از طریق بررسی سوابق علمی-پژوهشی و مصاحبه‌ تخصصی دانشجو می‌پذیرد.

دانشجویان این دوره، سال اول کارشناسی‌ارشد خود را در پردیس بین‌المللی کیش دانشگاه تهران و سال دوم را در دانشگاه فورت وانگن آلمان و در انستیتو ماشین‌کاری دقیق (KSF) سپری خواهند کرد و بر مبنای تفاهم نامه‌ مشترک، در پایان دوره، دو مدرک تحصیلی جداگانه از دو دانشگاه (Double Degree) دریافت خواهند کرد.

با هدف تقویت توانایی های علمی و کاربردی دانش‌آموختگان در زمینه‌های نوین مدیریت و ساخت و تولید دقیق، سرفصل‌ها و مطالب درسی و پژوهشی این دوره به‌گونه‌ای برنامه‌ریزی شده است که نیاز صنایع پیشرفته در زمینه‌های دانش فنی و نوآوری پویا را برآورده سازد.

متقاضیان این دوره می‌توانند برای کسب اطلاعات بیشتر و ثبت‌نام به نشانی https://kish.ut.ac.ir مراجعه کنند.