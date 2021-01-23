Defense Minister visits Yasin jet designing center

Hatami stressed the importance of supporting armed forces' air fleet and hoped for taking major strides in line with launching the production line of the Yasin jet.

Referring to former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks with regard to blacklisting seven Iranian entities related to shipping and transportation, he said whenever enemies imposed limitations on our industries, they moved toward more self-sufficiency.

In fact, the aviation industry is a perfect model for the armed forces and Iran in the field of fighting sanctions, he added.

Earlier, Hatami said that he believes that Yasin can strengthen the Iranian Air Force to steer independently of other states in the pilot training programs.

Iran is among the fewest in the world that could be successful in designing and building such a modern training jet thanks to the knowledge of the skilled Iranian experts, Hatami said.

Meanwhile, he congratulated the Iranian nation on such an achievement that will help create job opportunities, return capital investment, boost production and increase national power.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish