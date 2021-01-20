Jan 20, 2021, 9:26 PM
Iran condemns inclusion of Yemen's Ansarullah in terrorist blacklist

Tehran, Jan 20, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Wednesday strongly denounced inclusion of Yemen's Ansarullah in the US list of terrorist groups, saying that the move will worsen the most catastrophic humanitarian crisis of the current century and disrupt efforts to resolve the political crisis in Yemen.

Trump administration's action in its final tense days in office has been rejected by the international community and international circles, but welcomed by a handful of warmongers, he said.

If the new US administration seeks to reconsider its failed policy in the Yemeni crisis, it will need to abandon the decision and look realistically at the facts in Yemen, Khatibzadeh reiterated.

He also called for cutting political and military supports including bans on selling arms by certain countries such as the US to Saudi Arabia and self-proclaimed coalition.

