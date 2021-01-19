Minister: Iran ready to build Herat- Mazar-i-Sharif railway

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of training Afghanistan railway staff, Eslami said Iran's development is intertwined with that of its neighbors.

Peace and security in regional states are in fact like those in Iran, he added.

The Iranian minister said that Iran has always tried to establish sustainable peace in the region and to remove foreigners' intervention.

Referring to Iran’s support for Afghans, Eslami said that countries with cultural commonalities will be able to develop by using human resources.

He hoped for the presence of Afghan businessmen to take advantage of the Herat-Khaf railway.

