Pakistani clerics condemn release of blasphemous film  

Ummat e Wahida Pakistan, a joint group of Shia and Sunni scholars reacted to the production and release of the controversial film in Britain by releasing video messages on Tuesday.

They said ‘The Lady of Heaven’ is the continuation of the policy of the colonial powers, including Britain, which for more than two centuries, by implementing the plan of division have sought to destroy the image of Islam and promote extremism throughout the world.

Pakistani Sunni clerics agreeing with Shia clergy said that Britain, through its puppets and in cooperation with foreign intelligence agencies, including the Zionist regime, has created a new sedition called ‘The Lady of Heaven’ which aims to divide the Islamic world and fan the flames of sectarianism.

Mufti Amir Zeb, the Friday prayer leader of the Pakistani presidency said UK and Zionist regime are trying to create misunderstanding between two big sects of Islam by the film.

Sunni scholars Shoaib Reza Qadri and Mufti Alam Shahzad said this film is an open act of blasphemy against Islam, Ahle bayt and especially the beloved daughter of our Holy Prophet (PBUH) Fatimah Zahra (AS) as it is misportraying her character.

They said that Zionist regime and other anti-Islam entities are trying to sow discord between the Shia and Sunni Muslims by making such films.

Religious scholar Allama Haider Alvi saidthat the solution to counter the new British sedition is to overcome emotions, to exercise vigilance against the plan of common enemies and to inform the society about any attempt targeting unity of the Muslims.

Ummat e Wahida Pakistan called for an immediate action by the government to prevent the release of the British film ‘The Lady of Heaven’ in Pakistan and stressed: It is necessary to prevent the factors that may use this film to destroy the atmosphere of peace and tranquility between Islamic sects in Pakistan.

Last week, Pakistan's Shia clerics and religious leaders issued a joint statement condemning the anti-Islamic film ‘The Lady of Heaven’ urging the Pakistani government to act internationally to prevent such conspiracies. .

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan during a meeting with the Minister of Religious Affairs on January 13 termed the release of the controversial film as the latest conspiracy of foreign powers to incite sectarian strife and destruction.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers any action that causes division as a betrayal to Holy Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Mohammad Mustafa (PBUH).

Pakistani Minister of Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri in response to a controversial film ‘the Lady of Heaven’ said that making this film is an action against Muslim solidarity. We have asked the Prime Minister of Pakistan to raise this issue with the British government through diplomatic channels.

He added that Pakistan calls on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to convene forum with representatives from all members of the organization to specifically monitor measures such as the production and screening of anti-Islamic films.

The controversial film ‘The Lady of Heaven’ directed by Eli King with a budget of $15 million is being shown in various countries, including the United States, Britain and Canada.

The film is produced with the claim of honoring Shia rituals and the character of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (PBUH). It has tried to follow the Shia narrative of the events of the beginning of Islam, but actually has a divisive approach by touching on differences between the Islamic sects.

Yasser al-Habib, the author and investor of the film, is the director of the Fadak television network and an affiliate of a sect called the Shirazi sect, which claimed that Elizabeth belonged to the Sadat dynasty after revealing the sect's intellectual and financial ties to the Queen's court.

Without mentioning the United States and Zionism as the main founders of Takfiri terrorist groups such as Deash, he claims in the film that it originated from Sunni ideology.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish