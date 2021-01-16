Putting Syrian FM on sanctions list disrupting peace process: Iran

In reaction to putting the Syrian Foreign Minister on the sanctions list by the European Union, Khatibzadeh termed the move as irrational and destructive that might result in exacerbating the Syrian crisis and make the peace talk complicated.

The heinous act would merely lead to further divergence, increased mistrust between Brussels and Damascus when the Syrian crisis requires a political solution, he further noted.

He called on the European Union to reconsider its measure, particularly as it was expected to condemn the Zionist regime's attacks and aggressions on the Syrian soil that violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity and express its strong opposition to US’ cruel sanctions against the Syrian people.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman described the move as unwise.

