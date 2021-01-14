President: Foreign, domestic investment in FTZs up by 56%

Speaking in the online ceremony to open 61 projects throughout Iran, President Rouhani said the figures show that the US maximum pressure and the economic terrorism of the White House have failed.

Rouhani said that people’s investment in free trade zones is great achievement for receiving and providing services, adding that the Government has put providing electronic services on its agenda to help boost transparency.

He added that it is very important to provide programs to enable the private sector becomes active in the FTZs and throughout the country.

He said that by the end of his term in office (mid-summer), the Government will advance the agenda of promoting electronic services to bring about transparency and stem corruption and rent-seeking.

President Rouhani inaugurated an extra heavy crude oil refinery in Qeshm Island, Persian Gulf, along with 60 other projects throughout the country via video-conferencing today in the 41st series of inauguration ceremonies. The other projects inaugurated by President Rouhani on Thursday are in Gilan, Bushehr, Qom, East Azerbaijan, and Markazi provinces. All in all, the projects provided 3,200 new jobs.

He said with the new system provides a service that any one that wants invest in the FTZs does not need to travel to the area. They can do the job through the website and the maximum time it takes is 30 days, hoping that it will reduce to 20 days by the end of his term in office.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish