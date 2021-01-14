Iranian-made semi-heavy submarine test fires torpedo

The shooting from the submarine was tested during "Marine Power 99" military drills of Iranian Army Navy, which started on Wednesday in Makran coasts and northern Indian Ocean, spokesman of the drills Rear-Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani said.

The surface-to-surface cruise missiles, submarine, and flight units of the Iranian Navy took part in the drills.

Shooting surface-to-surface cruise missiles and torpedo from domestic submarines, exercises of the special forces in coast and sea, drone and electronic war operations were on the agenda.

Meanwhile, earlier in January, the first major drone exercise of the Iranian Army was staged in northern province of Semnan.

