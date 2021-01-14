Government has built 64 hospitals in seven years: Minister

Eslami made the remarks on the sidelines of a visit to the construction site of a hospital in Mehdishahr, Seman Province, east of Tehran.

Eslami said that during the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development has built 13 hospitals with 1,100 beds and handed them over to the Ministry of Health.

Regarding Mehdishahr’s hospital, he said although construction of the hospital has had no progress in the past 14 years due to some difficulties, the delay was compensated for in the past year, predicting that the construction of the hospital will be over by the end of the current Iranian year (20 March, 2021).

