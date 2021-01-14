Jan 14, 2021, 10:48 AM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 84185368
0 Persons

Tags

Government has built 64 hospitals in seven years: Minister

Government has built 64 hospitals in seven years: Minister

Semnan, Jan 14, IRNA – Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said on Thursday that the Government has built some 64 hospitals and handed them over to the Ministry of Health and 30 others are currently under construction.

Eslami made the remarks on the sidelines of a visit to the construction site of a hospital in Mehdishahr, Seman Province, east of Tehran.

Eslami said that during the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development has built 13 hospitals with 1,100 beds and handed them over to the Ministry of Health.

Regarding Mehdishahr’s hospital, he said although construction of the hospital has had no progress in the past 14 years due to some difficulties, the delay was compensated for in the past year, predicting that the construction of the hospital will be over by the end of the current Iranian year (20 March, 2021).

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 3 =