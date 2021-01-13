Iran kicks off R&D to upgrade fuel for Tehran Research Reactor: Official

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations, said that Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi released a report on Wednesday, informing member states of the agency that Iran has started upgrading fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor.

Gharibabadi also elaborated that the activity is going to be carried out in three phases in the first stage of which metal uranium will be produced using natural uranium.

Pointing to the fact that Iran notified the IAEA of the decision two years ago, the ambassador said, the measure will technically put Iran among leading countries that producing new fuels.

Iran informed the international agency of all these stages and Tehran will continue this process, he said, adding that the IAEA inspectors visited the fuel plate production plant three days ago.

