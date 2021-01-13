Iran’s speaker condoles with Indonesian counterpart over deadly plane crash

Qalibaf expressed regret over the crash of an Indonesian Airlines plane that killed all its crew and passengers.

He offered condolences to the Indonesian nation and government over the incident, prayed for the victims, and expressed sympathy with the families of the victims.

The Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 is said to have crashed in the Indian Ocean shortly after take-off.

All the crew members and passengers of the plane were killed in the crash.

