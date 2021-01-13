Jan 13, 2021, 8:23 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84185015
0 Persons

Tags

Iran’s speaker condoles with Indonesian counterpart over deadly plane crash

Iran’s speaker condoles with Indonesian counterpart over deadly plane crash

Tehran, Jan 13, IRNA - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf on Wednesday in a message to his Indonesian counterpart Puan Maharani extended his condolences to the government and people of Indonesia and the bereaved families of the victims of the plane crash that occurred on Saturday.

Qalibaf expressed regret over the crash of an Indonesian Airlines plane that killed all its crew and passengers.

He offered condolences to the Indonesian nation and government over the incident, prayed for the victims, and expressed sympathy with the families of the victims.

The Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 is said to have crashed in the Indian Ocean shortly after take-off.

All the crew members and passengers of the plane were killed in the crash.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 9 =