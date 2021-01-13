Minister: Iran, Iraq agree to establish joint fund

Ardakanian made the remarks at the closing ceremony of the 4th Iran-Iraq Economic Cooperation Summit on Wednesday.

He said that the formation of a joint venture fund between Iran and Iraq is very suitable for supporting the private sectors of the two countries.

The principle of economic cooperation between countries, especially Iran and Iraq, depends on the mobility and development of private sector activities, he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, he said that the main objective of the fourth meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation of the two countries is to provide facilities for the private sectors in the field of commercial and economic activities.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish