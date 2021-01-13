US shedding crocodile tears on chemical weapons victims

After 33 years since the horrible massacre of women and children during the chemical attack on Sardasht, in Iran's West Azarbaijan province; now those who provided Saddam Hussein's regime with chemical weapons are claiming that Iran is a violator of the CWC.

Mike Pompeo who is the secretary of state of the same country, whose administration had given the green light to the Baathist regime to commit the horrific crime against Iranian civilians, accuses Iran of ignoring its commitments under the international convention.

The deafening silence of the international community and courts concerning US-backed crimes against humanity and state terrorism is a disgraceful phenomenon in today's world.

Pompeo as an American official, who is the main opponent of Iran's proposal to create the Middle East free from nuclear weapons puts forward baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic, which have been dismissed by other diplomats.

Russian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov ruled out Pompeo's anti-Iranian claim in a tweet, saying that Iran itself is a victim of chemical weapons.

75 years after the United States targeted Japan with nuclear weapons and brought about a humanitarian catastrophe, killing hundreds of thousands of innocent people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the US administration continues to commit crimes this time in Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and so on.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message on the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the two Japanese cities that the only way to eliminate the nuclear threat is to eliminate it.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned on the occasion of the nuclear bombing that there are nearly 14,000 atomic bombs in the world, adding that each of them is far more powerful and destructive than the bombs that were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish