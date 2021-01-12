Iran injects second dose of home-made COVID-19 vaccine to first three volunteers

As long as the Iranian-made vaccine has had no side effects after 14 days, the committee for supervising the COV-Iran Barekat vaccine has issued the permit for the second phase of injection.

The Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, known as Setad, is the organization that has developed the vaccine. The first three test subjects were Tayyebeh Mokhber, the daughter of the head of Setad; Ali Asgari, and Hamid-Reza Khalili, both of them high-ranking managers of the same organization.

9417**2050

