Zionist captive in Gaza saved from suicide attempt: Al-Quds Brigades

Abu Hamza made the announcement in a statement, saying that the suicide attempt by the captive failed as a medical team of the Al-Quds Brigades intervened in time to rescue the captive, according to Al Jazeera TV Network on Thursday.

The Islamic Jihad military spokesman said that the captive suffered from severe psychological problems which he blamed on obstructionism by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, preventing a ceasefire-captives’ release agreement with Hamas Resistance Movement.

The Al-Quds Brigades announced plans to enhance security measures and increase monitoring of Zionist captives following the incident.

Hamas took some 250 people captive, including Israelis and none-Israelis, during its Al Aqsa Storm Operation on October 7, 2023.

Around 100 people are still in captivity, pending a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. The rest were either killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, or released in a temporary truce agreement in late 2023. The regime also claimed to have freed several captives during military operations in Gaza.

