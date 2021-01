Sadat Lari pointed out that it is not unlikely that a fourth wave of the Coronavirus disease will be on the way.

Until everyone has received the vaccine and the condition is fully controlled, people should take the health protocols into account as before and even more seriously.

Earlier today, Sadat Lari said that the death toll caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 24 hours hit 98 in the country.

