Mongolia opens 1st Consulate General in Iran

Tehran, Jan 12, IRNA – Mongolia opened its first Consulate General office in Iran in the history of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Arman Mohaqqeq is appointed as Mongolia's honorary consul.
Political relations between Iran and Mongolia date back to over 50 years ago.

