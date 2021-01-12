Mongolia opens 1st Consulate General in Iran

Arman Mohaqqeq is appointed as Mongolia's honorary consul.
Political relations between Iran and Mongolia date back to over 50 years ago.
9341**1483**1424
Tehran, Jan 12, IRNA – Mongolia opened its first Consulate General office in Iran in the history of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
