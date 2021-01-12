Iran exporting heavy water to eight countries: Official

There has been no stop in heavy water production in the country, Kamalvandi said in a TV program on Monday evening.

Iran has made good progress in heavy water production, the AEOI spokesman said, stressing that Iran's nuclear industry development is unstoppable.

To preserve the nuclear industry, numerous talks have already been held resulting in the removal of many problems, so that "we should not let country's nuclear industry get damaged," the nuclear official noted.

Iran should have nuclear power plants, produce fuel for those plants and meet the country's need for radio-drugs through manufacturing them inside the country, Kamalvandi underlined.

In the nuclear industry, the official pointed out, Iran is after providing nuclear power plants with fuel to stand on "our own feet" if they did not give it to the country for two years.

In the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), "we had ten-year or eight-year restrictions, but they will be removed with pass of time and we'll face no restrictions in the tenth year," he underlined.

After the implementation of the July 2015 nuclear deal, formally know as the JCPOA, Iran was to join big global nuclear bodies, he said, adding that the country could take due measures to do so despite the US unilateral withdrawal from the international deal.

After signing the JCPOA, some world countries were after making investments in the Iranian nuclear industry, but the investment failed to materialize because of the US sabotage, he stated.

He went on to say that JCPOA was Iran's first great global experience that could untie the knots.

Iran and the six world powers- US, UK, France, Russia, China and Germany- reached a landmark nuclear agreement on July 14, 2015.

Meanwhile, the outgoing US President Donald Trump did leave the deal in May 2018 and imposed the highest level of sanctions, as he claimed, against Iran in November the same year.

Many world leaders criticized Trump for his anti-Iran move.

