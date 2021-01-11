Jan 11, 2021, 4:39 PM
Russia to US: Iran itself victim of chemical weapons

Moscow, Jan 11, IRNA – Russian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in a twitter message in response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday that the US claim is “something new” and that Iran itself was a victim of Saddam’s chemical weapons.

Pompeo had tweeted that the US “declassified information on Iran's use of chemical weapons". 

Ulyanov responded in a tweet, “Something new for me. So far, as the rest of international community, I believed that Iran was a victim of use of chemical weapons by [Saddam] Hussein.”

He also asked, “Why did the US keep this information secret, if it is true?”

Iraqi army used prohibited chemical weapons, including mustard gas, in the eight-year invasion of Iran (1980-1988), which has repeatedly been stressed by the United Nations and Organiظation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

