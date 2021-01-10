Iran’s Araghchi meets S Korean Dy FM

South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun, who is on a visit to Iran, told reporters at the Incheon International Airport that he is less concerned as the crew members of the South Korean Hankuk Chemi vessel are safe and sound.

He expressed the hope that both sides would confer on whether serious issues of mutual interest or consular issues.

On Jan 4, the IRGC public relations office confirmed that Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps had seized South Korean Hankuk Chemi vessel in the Persian Gulf for violating the environmental protocols.

The vessel had left Saudi Arabia's al-Jubail Port before it was seized by the IRGC naval force.

The South Korean tanker was carrying 7,200 tons of oil-based chemicals and had on board nationals from South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Myanmar.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish