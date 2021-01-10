Iran’s production of steel ingot surpasses 21.6 million tons

According to the tables published by the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, production of steel ingot was 19,986,100 in the same period last year.

Iran is now the 10th biggest producer of steel in the world and is expected to produce 55 million tons and reach 7th place.

The statistics show that Iran’s steel products have increased by 9.5% in the nine months reaching from last year’s 17.530 million tons to 19.199 million tons.

The statistics also show that Iran has exported 5.6 million tons of steel products (2.179 billion dollars), 47% of which has been in ingot (billet and bloom).

According to the World Steel Association, Iran's production of steel shows a 13% growth in the first 11 months of 2020, which is the highest in the world. The world’s average growth has been 1.3 percent.

Iran’s production of steel in the first 11 months of 2020 has been 26.369 million tons, whereas it has been 23.385 in the same period of 2019.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish